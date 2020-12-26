STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consumer appliance makers set to hike prices to offset high input costs

After a year of offering limited discounts and not-sostrong sales, companies are firming up plans to hike prices of consumer durables next year.

Published: 26th December 2020

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   After a year of offering limited discounts and not-sostrong sales, companies are firming up plans to hike prices of consumer durables next year. According to industry estimates, prices of washing machines and air conditioners (ACs) may go up by 8-10 per cent, while refrigerators are set to be costlier by up to 15 per cent. Prices of televisions could rise by 9-20 per cent depending on size. “One clear challenge ahead however is the hike in commodity prices mainly due to a global shortage of raw materials.

As a result, brands would increase prices to the extent of 8-10 per cent in two phases, which may hamper the demand to a certain extent,” said Kamal Nandi, President, CEAMA and Business Head & Executive Vice-President, Godrej Appliances. Cost of commodities such as copper, zinc, plastic, aluminum and steel rose by 20- 25 per cent. Besides, logistics remains a challenge for some imported products since ocean and air freights are now higher and delays in port clearances are leading to further shortages, added Nandi. An analysis of segments under IIP consumer durables showed that the consumer durables index saw a y-o-y fall of 39.1 per cent for the first half of FY21 in comparison to a fall of 5.1 per cent in H1FY19.

“This decline reflects the impact of nationwide lockdown and consequent fall in consumer demand which started increasing gradually,” say analysts at Care Ratings. While the festive season brought some cheer for an industry that lost 25 per cent of annual sales this year, a delay in supply chain restoration and cost inflation has forced companies to initiate price hikes to curb margin erosion.

“We expect prices to go up by 6-7 per cent in January and then further up to 10-11 per cent towards April-end,” said Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India. A few brands have already revised prices. Blue Star, for instance, raised AC prices by up to 5 per cent from December 1 onward. Voltas and Bajaj Electricals, too, anticipate the need to hike prices to cover the eventual cost increases but is confident of sustaining margins ahead of the seasonally strong March quarter.

