STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Discoms limp through 2020 as debt takes wings amid COVID-19, recession

The situation was bad enough by January 2020 (overdues at Rs 96,960 crore) that industry sources began speaking of an assistance package. 

Published: 26th December 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even at the best of times, the power distribution sector has been among the weakest of links in India’s economic lattice.

And 2020, with its (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and a record economic contraction, hasn’t been kind.

Even before the pandemic struck with full force in March, power distribution companies (discoms) were in a world of trouble. In 2015, the Centre had launched the UDAY scheme to right a sector reeling under a mountain of debt. 

But five years later, its plight hadn’t changed by much. At the end of March 2020, discoms’ overdues to power generators (gencos) stood at Rs 96,007 crore—a whopping 56 per cent higher year-on-year. Over 80 per cent had been left unpaid for over 60 days.

But this wasn’t exactly a bolt from the blue. Over financial year 2019-2020, delayed state subsidy payments and untamed distribution losses meant that discoms consistently paid gencos far less than billed.

The situation was bad enough by January 2020 (overdues at Rs 96,960 crore) that industry sources began speaking of an assistance package. 

This eventually arrived in May, but as part of the Centre’s Covid-19 relief. By then, April’s nation-wide, near-total lockdown had eviscerated highpaying industrial demand and increased heavily-subsidsed household consumption. 

“It was the worst thing that could happen financially, because many (of discoms’) problems come from delayed subsidy payments and distribution losses,” noted a senior state discom executive. 

Dues to gencos soared to a massive Rs 1.21 lakh crore at the end of June— 60 per cent higher y-o-y. Things have improved since, driven by improving demand and the liquidity package.

First announced for Rs 90,000 crore and later enhanced to Rs 1.20 lakh crore, the relief is in the form of loans from state-run power sector financiers PFC and REC. But analysts note that this hasn’t been very effective at paring debt, only at arresting further accumulation.

“Disbursements under the scheme have been very slow due to the reluctance or delay on the part of the state governments to adhere to the stringent norms,” noted Emkay Global.

So far, loans worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore have been sanctioned, but only Rs 31,100 crore has been disbursed. At the end of October, discoms owed gencos Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Going forward, subsidy payment delays from state governments are expected to remain a problem due to severely strained tax incomes.

Another stress risk for discoms is the new notification of power consumer rights, which provide for penalties if they don’t meet certain minimum standards— including 24x7 power supply.

But executives fear that the penalties may just add to the sector’s financial woes. One hope on the horizon is the proposed direct benefit transfer system for subsidies.

If implemented, this would make it mandatory for all consumers to pay discoms in full, with subsidies being transferred to consumers’ bank accounts by state governments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp