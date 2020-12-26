STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold bond IX issue price Rs 5,000 a gram

 The issue price for the next series of sovereign gold bonds has been fixed at Rs 5,000 per gram of gold, the government said on Saturday.

By Express News Service

“Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020- 21 (Series IX) will be opened for the period December 28, 2020-January 01, 2021 with a settlement date January 05, 2021. The issue price during the subscription period shall be Rs 5,000 (Rupees Five thousand only) per gram,” said the Ministry of Finance in a statement.

The issue price for the previous Series VIII of gold bonds, that was open for subscription from November 9 to 13, 2020, had been fixed at Rs 5,177 per gram of gold. 

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has also decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and if the payment is made through the digital mode. 

For such investors, the issue price of gold bonds will be Rs 4,950 per gram of the precious metal.

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals and HUFs, and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per financial year.

