STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vodafone Idea deploys 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai

The telecom operator claimed that customers in the metro city will get higher data speed with the refarming of spectrum.

Published: 26th December 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Saturday said that it has started using 3G spectrum for 4G services in Mumbai and claimed that customers in the metro city will get higher data speed with the refarming of spectrum.

Vodafone Idea has 5 megahertz of spectrum in 2100 Mhz band which was being used for 3G services. "Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai. We request all Vi 3G customers to visit the nearest retail outlet at the earliest to upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G," Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Mumbai, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) who are on 3G connection can get faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM. "This development coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, means that Vi customers in Mumbai will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai," the statement said.

Vi said that it will continue to provide 2G services in Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Vi 3G Vi Mumbai Vi 4G SIM
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp