Equity investing needs your ‘staying’ power in 2021

It is the last column of the year. Emotions run high as we look forward to a New Year in a sombre mood. Strange that we have to say that we are pleased to see the year go. Shaktikanta Das, Governor of Reserve Bank of India, wrote this in his comments published in the latest RBI bulletin: When the definitive history of this pandemic period is written up, the year 2020 will be recorded as a defining year in the history of modern civilisation, marked by the Great Pandemic, comparable in its scale to the Spanish Flu of 1918, and exceeding the economic losses of the Great Depression of the 1930s.

It took years for the world economy to recover from previous pandemics and depressions. Stock markets are at a record high around the world. That is despite low economic growth prospects for most parts of the globe in 2021. “Yes, equity valuations are high, but we believe high valuations are deserved,” argues JP Morgan’s private banking commentary on the outlook for 2021. The theory pins hope on the central banks that take an ‘accommodative’ credit policy stance and keep interest rates low.

“Stocks are likely to outperform fixed income and cash in 2021 generally,” said the top banking institution’s analysis. In India, lead indicators like property registrations, people mobility, and GST collections of the central government show that the Indian economy is recovering.

India’s benchmark stock exchange indices like the Sensex and the NSE Nifty are up around 10 per cent for the calendar year 2020. From the depths of March 2020, these indices have jumped 70-80 per cent. A lot of recent jump in the share prices, of over 30 per cent, is due to significant foreign portfolio flows of nearly $10 billion, according to data for the quarter ended December 2020. This surge is despite a considerable selloff by domestic institutional investors. Mutual funds have been net sellers in equity markets for a long time now.

Why are mutual funds selling

The high voltage campaign by the mutual fund industry had an impact over the past few years. Individuals subscribed for systematic investment plans across funds. People decided to deploy savings into equity-linked funds. That was perhaps the money they needed for relatively short-term goals. As soon as the stock market witnessed a slump, panic set in. Many investors have pulled out cash from equity-linked assets. That is mostly to meet expenses due to loss of income.

Equity investing is for the long-term. You cannot put the money you need for goals like a car or international travel in equity assets. If you find yourself in that situation, you may want to speak to a financial advisor. Ensure you put your hard-earned savings to work in a way that they help you channelise them in the direction of your goals.

Your game plan for 2021 should be to look at equity assets as an opportunity and not a threat. Identifying the right companies and the correct value is a tough ask. Even sophisticated investors go wrong. You should not enter that race at all. If you are invested through SIPs in equity mutual funds, you should continue to do so for at least 10-15 years to generate a meaningful return on your investment. Align these investments to those goals you would achieve in that period. Stock markets move in cycles, and you would ride through many. The New Year will test your ability to stay invested.

The most significant risk to equity investing in 2021 is inflation. This column always considers inflation as the enemy of your investment. To stimulate economic growth, the Reserve Bank of India could continue to keep benchmark interest rates low. Simultaneously, the government is forced to spend more money to assist people in difficulty.

With tax and non-tax revenue not keeping up pace with the necessary expenditure, the government is forced to borrow more than was estimated. That puts the economy at risk of inflation. A loose monetary and fiscal policy means high inflation. That can spook foreign investors, who may pull out their money and invest it in other markets where high inflation is not a risk.

