STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold rises Rs 185, silver jumps by Rs 1,322

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,885 per ounce, while silver was also quoting in the green at USD 26.32 per ounce.

Published: 28th December 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices gained Rs 185 to Rs 49,757 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with the rally in price of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,572 per 10 gram. Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,322 to Rs 68,156 per kilogram from Rs 66,834 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,885 per ounce, while silver was also quoting in the green at USD 26.32 per ounce.

"Gold prices gained amid dollar decline. Concerns over the new strain of coronavirus and lockdowns have also lifted gold prices," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gold price Silver price
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp