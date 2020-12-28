Gold rises Rs 185, silver jumps by Rs 1,322

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices gained Rs 185 to Rs 49,757 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with the rally in price of the precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 49,572 per 10 gram. Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,322 to Rs 68,156 per kilogram from Rs 66,834 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,885 per ounce, while silver was also quoting in the green at USD 26.32 per ounce.

"Gold prices gained amid dollar decline. Concerns over the new strain of coronavirus and lockdowns have also lifted gold prices," according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.