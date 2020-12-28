STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruiters optimistic for 2021; foresee hiring to recover to pre-COVID levels: Survey

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the market recovering gradually there is optimism among employers as 26 per cent of recruiters interviewed expect hiring to rebound to the pre-COVID levels within next 3-6 months while 34 per cent opined it may take six months to one year, according to a survey.

Jobseekers should remain optimistic for the coming year as 26 per cent recruiters foresee hiring bouncing back to pre-COVID levels within the next 3-6 months, while 34 per cent said it would take their organisations six months to one year, according to Naukri.com's Hiring Outlook Survey.

The Naukri.com's Hiring Outlook Survey was taken by 1,327 recruiters and consultants across the country.

Naukri.com analysed data points on actions from over one lakh recruiters on the platform to identify hiring trends by industry and for the analysis, the pre-COVID numbers are based on new jobs posted in January and February and post-COVID numbers are based on new jobs posted in October and November.

The survey further revealed that while industries such as medical or healthcare, IT, BPO/ITES were less impacted, a few sectors such as retail, hospitality and travel struggled to cope. It stated that in the initial months of 2020, the overall hiring market started on a positive note with increasing job postings and the incline in hiring was steady until the pandemic impacted the job market.

It opined that the impact of COVID-19 was visible right from March, with April and May witnessing a sharp decline of 60 per cent in hiring year-on-year, the lowest ever seen on the Naukri platform. It added that steadily, the job market started to revive from June onwards with unlock 1.0.

Though the market is still down by 28 per cent year-on-year as per the Naukri JobSpeak index for November, jobseekers, recruiters and experts are eying on sequential recovery to spot the silver lining, it added.

"The pandemic was one such event that no business had predicted. Job economy is directly proportional to the growth of various industries and the impact was clearly visible. Factors including an overhaul of the work culture, dependence on digitization as well as pandemic-led precautions and restrictions contributed to the uptick and downtick in hiring amongst key sectors," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

He said that while the IT, BPO or ITES and medical/ healthcare sectors led the hiring this year, some sectors such as hospitality, travel, retail and auto are seeing sequential revival after a sharp hit because of the pandemic. "Since this year was more about transitions and navigations, we are looking forward to 2021 for sustainable growth in the job market," he added.

