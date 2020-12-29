STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Basmati not yet registered as local product but Pakistan challenges India's claim at EU

A rice exporter told the Dawn that exporters, particularly the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, had been urging the government since early 2000 to formulate the GI laws.

Published: 29th December 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan is fighting a case in the European Union against the Indian move to get Basmati rice registered as its product, the commodity is still not registered as a local product in the country, according to a media report.

Laws require that before applying for registration of any product in the international market it has to be protected under the geographical indication (GI) laws of that country.

The Dawn reported that there are no rules of the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act, 2020 enacted in March this year and as a result, Basmati is not yet a protected product in Pakistan.

A rice exporter told the Dawn that exporters, particularly the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, had been urging the government since early 2000 to formulate the GI laws.

"The laws were finally made in March this year, but the authorities have not yet framed the rules of GI law. As a result many local exportable products cannot be registered anywhere in the world with Pakistani GI tagging," the exporter said.

"Even now the pressure of the case at the EU is driving the authorities to finalise the rules for GI law at the earliest," he added.

The issue of protecting Basmati rice as a product of Pakistan came to the forefront after India submitted an application to the European Union claiming sole ownership of the commodity in September this year.

In its application India has claimed that 'Basmati' is special long grain aromatic rice grown and produced in a particular geographical region of the subcontinent.

After highlighting the brief history of Basmati rice, India also claimed that the region is a part of northern India, below the foothills of the Himalayas forming part of the Indo-Gangetic plain.

Incidentally, the issue was pointed out to the ministry of commerce and its attached department, the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) of Pakistan by the rice exporters after observing the details of fresh applications at the EU website.

Since the case was placed for public hearing and invitation of objections, the matter was taken up by the authorities and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood held a meeting in October.

Eventually, the Indian claim to the EU was challenged earlier this month and the main argument by Pakistan was that basmati rice was a joint product of India and Pakistan.

Pakistan exported 500,000-700,000 tonnes of basmati rice annually to different parts of the world out of which 200,000 tonnes to 250,000 tonnes is being shipped to EU countries.

Meanwhile, responding to a query IPO Spokesman Meesak Arif said that the rules of GI law were at the final stages and were likely to be notified soon.

"The rules are in the printing process and will be notified by the commerce ministry soon," Arif said, adding that the government had authorised the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) as the lead agency regarding Basmati rice.

Soon after the notification of rules, the TDAP would file for the GI protection of basmati rice in the country, which would eventually make the case of Pakistan at the EU and elsewhere strong, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan European Union Basmati
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp