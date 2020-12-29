STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flipkart wholeapp app logs 90% transactions growth

Flipkart’s wholesale division comprising the app and BestPrice cash and carry stores onboarded millions of small retailers including kirana shops and SMBs due to Covid- led accelerated ecommerce.

Published: 29th December 2020 07:57 AM

Flipkart

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flipkart’s wholesale division comprising the app and BestPrice cash and carry stores onboarded millions of small retailers including kirana shops and SMBs due to Covid- led accelerated ecommerce. As a result, the e-tailer’s wholesale app witnessed a 90 per cent growth in month-on-month transactions. Encouraging trends have emerged from retailers in small towns who have taken onto e-commerce as a preferred mode to do business at ease. In fact, one in every five customers on Flipkart Wholesale is from tier 2 or tier 3 cities, Flipkart said in a statement.

The growth was led by strong logistics network of Best Price Cash and Carry stores, which Flipkart had acquired from Walmart earlier this year “At Best Price, during the lockdown, we encouraged members to place orders on our e-commerce platform and have products delivered to them. We also launched a revamped Best Price app and website and saw order volumes surge through our e-commerce channels. Our members adapted very quickly to ordering online and we believe this trend will continue going forward. Flipkart Wholesale has also seen tremendous success from retailers who can now order fashion products just at the touch of a button,” said its Senior Vice-President and Head Adarsh Menon.

