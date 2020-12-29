STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markets on a roll: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks, log gains for 5th day

The BSE gauge Sensex settled with gains of 259.33 points or 0.55 per cent at a new closing high of 47,613.08.

Published: 29th December 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their bull run for the fifth straight session on Tuesday to scale new peaks as investor sentiment remained upbeat amid positive domestic and global cues.

The BSE gauge Sensex settled with gains of 259.33 points or 0.55 per cent at a new closing high of 47,613.08.

Starting off on a bullish note, the 30-share index went on to hit its all-time intraday high of 47,714.55 before paring some gains. Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty ended higher by 59.40 points or 0.43 per cent at a fresh closing high of 13,932.60.

Intraday, the 50-share Nifty marked its all-time record at 13,967.60. On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC were prominent gainers.

On the other hand, Nestle, NTPC, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy, Reliance Industries, ONGC and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the losers.

Elsewhere in Asia, most bourses closed with gains following positive global trends after the US clears the much-awaited coronavirus relief bill.

US President Donald Trump signed into law a massive USD 2.3 trillion spending bill that includes a USD 900 billion coronavirus relief package, averting a government shutdown and extending coronavirus aid to millions suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic.

The advancement of rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in India too uplifted domestic sentiments, leading to positive momentum across all the sectors, analysts said.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.88 per cent to USD 51.40 per barrel. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,588.93 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

