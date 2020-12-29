STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI paper seeks to maintain inflation target at 4 per cent

Authors of the research paper — H K Behera and M D Patra — believe that the current target is ideal as it matches average trend since 2014

Published: 29th December 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) working paper on inflation released on Monday said that the trend inflation just before the outbreak of Covid-19 was 4.1 -4.3 per cent and advised colloquially “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,”  while advocating “maintaining the inflation target at 4 per cent into the medium-term.” The current inflation target of the central bank is 4 per cent, plus or minus 2 per cent. In case the inflation goes beyond this, the central bank usually uses a number of tools including holding or raising rates to check inflation.

The paper titled ‘Measuring trend inflation in India’ co-authored by Deputy Governor Michal Debabrata Patra and a researcher H K Behera, however, is significant as it comes in the backdrop of cries from various circles for lowering the central bank’s inflation target in order to allow bank lending rates to come down further. RBI’s repo or overnight lending rate which sets the trend for bank lending rates is already at a low of 4 per cent. 

The RBI’s Monetary Policy committee (MPC) held the repo rate steady at its last meeting three weeks ago as it felt inflation was still too high. Since then there have been hints thrown from government circles that the inflation target should possibly be reworked in light of the needs to push up growth to tackle the Covid- induced economic downturn.  Patra is part of the MPC, which in consultation with the government will be determining the new flexible inflation targeting or FIT which was set in 2016, at a meeting in March next year. 

“A target that is fixed above-trend renders monetary policy too expansionary and prone to  inflationary shocks and unanchored expectations. Hence, maintaining the inflation target at 4 per cent is appropriate for India,” the paper noted. It added that its model suggests a steady decline in trend inflation since 2014 to 4.1-4.3 per cent just before COVID-19 struck. The underlying decline in trend inflation is a fall in persistence of inflation, indicating that households and businesses are becoming more forward-looking than before as credibility associated with monetary policy increases.

Rural-urban inflation
Rural-urban inflation reveals close co-movement, with episodic divergences driven by components like food and fuel which does not persist in long run, says RBI paper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inflation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp