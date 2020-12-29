Sebi plans to rope in independent agency to trace accused entities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to rope in an independent agency to trace accused entities, against whom notices have been issued by authorities, and serve summons to them. In a notice issued on Monday, the markets watchdog has invited applications for empanelment of an agency for providing such services.

The work is expected to be carried out by engaging systems through competent manpower such as ex-servicemen, ex-police personnel, investigators, detectives and alike.Furthermore, the agency would undertake tours to trace the whereabouts of the accused (including absconding) across India, wherever the lead takes them, and for service of the summons and warrant with prior approval of the concerned officer of Sebi. Also, the agency would be required to coordinate with the local police for serving or tracing for the purpose of serving summons, warrants and notices.

In case of execution of bailable/ non-bailable arrest warrants, help of the concerned police station is required, which would require regular liaisioning with the police,” Sebi said, adding in case notices or summons are served by hand, the server would be required to depose before court. Spelling out the eligibility criteria, the regulator said the agency should be a registered partnership or limited liability partnership (LLP)/body corporate, however, joint ventures will not be accepted.The agency should also have operations in Mumbai for providing services including locating addresses of missing or absconding NPA customers.