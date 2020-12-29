STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Why kirana will be king in India’s growing online retail space

COVID-19 has blurred the faultlines between the retail and e-commerce industry and underlined the significance of neighbourhood kirana stores who were lured by corporate heavyweights

Published: 29th December 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

kirana

Representational image

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s traditional brick and mortar stores not only proved to be crisis resilient at a time when COVID-19 hit the country but have also successfully navigated their operations to online platforms to push sales. In fact, online sales, which constituted 3% of the traditional $1 trillion retail industry in India, are now expected to increase two-fold to constitute 6% of the sector, as per RedSeer estimates.

"Online retail penetration has increased from 3% at the end of 2019 to 6% in the month of Aug '20 and 10% during the festive month. However, online retail penetration will witness a short term dip with opening up of brick & mortar stores and we expect online retail penetration to trend ~5-6% in 2021,” Saurav Chachan, engagement manager, RedSeer, told The New Indian Express.

COVID-19 has blurred the faultlines between the retail and e-commerce industry and underlined the significance of neighbourhood kirana stores who were lured by corporate heavyweights.

“Kirana stores have a 96% share of the Indian food and grocery market. Retailers are realizing the opportunity in e-commerce and adopting to online apps to champion this change. It’s a tremendous help to the industry as the existing infrastructure is utilized in fulfillment, bringing the requirement for investment and costs down, while improving speed,” said Samarth Agarwal, CEO, Max Wholesale.

Amazon announced its local shops initiative during the middle of the pandemic in August, onboarding thousands of brick and mortar stores as e-commerce sales went through the roof with people preferring digital channels over physical stores for shopping. Amazon’s boss Jeff Bezos had earlier announced a $1 billion investment in India for digitizing small and medium businesses.

Mukesh Ambani’s e-commerce venture Jio-Mart has already displaced Flipkart and Amazon in hot segments like grocery and expanded into fashion during the festive season. Jio’s partnership with Facebook-owned WhatsApp will prove to be crucial in Ambani’s e-commerce expansion plans by leveraging the strong 450 million user base of the messaging service platform. WhatsApp has also finally received the nod from NPCI to start its payment service in a graded manner, which will help small retailers reach a wider base of consumers by placing and paying for orders online.

The third biggest rival is Walmart-owned Flipkart which onboarded 70,000 small stores this year flush with a $1.2 billion investment. The e-commerce company said that there was a 30% spike in sellers this year, mostly small and medium businesses from tier-II and III towns.

Flipkart’s Senior Vice President Amitesh Jha said as one of the oldest retail formats in India, kiranas have a high penetration and showcase effective management of supply chain drivers such as facilities, inventory, information and sourcing, as well as maintaining a long-standing relationship with consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Kirana E-commerce
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp