Deadlines for filing IT, GST return extended

The deadline for filing ITR by other taxpayers has been extended till January 10. Accordingly, the timeline for tax audits has also been extended to January 15, 2021.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday extended the deadlines for filing 'Income Tax' and 'GST' returns for assessment year 2020-21.

According to the Ministry of Finance's Revenue Department, the deadline for filing ITR by those taxpayers whose accounts are to be audited has been extended till February 15, 2021. Besides, the deadline for filing ITR by other taxpayers has been extended till January 10. Accordingly, the timeline for tax audits has also been extended to January 15, 2021.

The previous deadline for filing of returns was December 31.

Furthermore, GST annual returns for 2019-20 can now be filed till February 28, 2021.

A tweet by the IT Department said: "In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of Covid-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances."

The deadline for filing tax returns have been extended a number of time this year amid the pandemic and demands have off late been raised for a further extension in a bid to provide relief to the common taxpayers and other businesses.

