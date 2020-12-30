STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special Rs 10,000 crore package planned for ailing textile sector



Published: 30th December 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers; Weaving; Textiles

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Government is planning to exnted a special relief package worth Rs 10,000 crore in an effort to boost the ailing textile sector and employment.

“There had been request from the textile sector for a special package in the coming budget. The sector was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially the export houses. The finance ministry is considering a Rs 10,000 crore package to support the sector,” a senior official from the finance ministry told TNIE. 

The official added that keeping with the current focus of the government, this fund will be aimed at making the Indian textile sector aatmanirbhar in terms of technology.

“While the Indian textile sector is at par with its global peers, it does have a lack in terms of the latest technology. We import so many machines from the outside and we are also losing out to countries like Bangaladesh in terms of exports. The fund will help in technological upgradation and enhancement of the textile units,” the official noted.

Currently, India imports about 75 per cent of the machinery used for the textile sector. The package comes in the backdrop of the Union textile ministry preparing a new textile policy.

The government has also mulling over Rs 10,000 crore in production-linked incentives for the industry. 

According to earlier reports, the government is also considering a package to boost the branding and exports of Indian handloom products, with officials saying that it has already identified various clusters for the purpose of showcasing regional weaves.  

In November 2020, the Cabinet  had approved the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for 10 sectors, including textiles.

It said that manufacturers producing man-made fibres and technical textiles shall be given an incentive by the Centre from a corpus of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period.

However, it excluded cotton textiles from this scheme. India’s cotton exports contracted 18 per cent last year to Rs 80,000 crore and its share of global textile exports shrunk to 4.5 per cent.

Technology boost 

  • The new package will focus on technology upgradation.
  • Currently, India imports over 75 per cent of its textile equipment.
  • Centre is mulling incentives to boost local manufacturing.
