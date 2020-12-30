STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Thorny GST compensation problem set to continue simmering next year

Under GST law, states were guaranteed payment for any loss of revenue in the first five years after the implementation of the GST regime starting July 1, 2017.

Published: 30th December 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even though financial constraints have forced states to accept the Centre’s formula for resolving the issue of less-than-promised GST compensation, stagnant revenue collections are likely to keep the matter simmering until the next GST council meeting.

“GST collection was going down even before Covid. We do not see the situation improving before the middle of next year, so the issue will be remain a challenge for the next year too and will keep on surfacing. The Centre will have to figure out a more stable solution,” a senior official from finance ministry said.

Under GST law, states were guaranteed payment for any loss of revenue in the first five years after the implementation of the GST regime starting July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16.

However, post Covid since collections started falling drastically, the Centre stopped paying the  compensation citing revenue issues.

The GST shortfall has been pegged at Rs 2.35 lakh crore, with the finance ministry stating that Rs 1.10 lakh of the shortfall is due to GST implementation, and rest due to Covid-19.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed two options to the states.

They could either borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore through a special window facilitated by the RBI, or the complete shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market.

Many states rejected this offer and asked the Centre to borrow the full amount needed to offset the shortfall. 

This had led to a tussle between the Centre and the states. But the  finance ministry stuck to its offer. Covid-19 and the fund crunch eventually forced the states to take the Centre’s offer, but the ugly war of words has caused a serious breakdown in trust between the Centre and the states. 

Going forward, the finance ministry is planning to conduct a special meeting with the states and the Finance Commission in February over the issue in an effort to resolve the matter. 

Falling revenue is another concern. Both the Finance Commission and the CAG have pulled up the revenue department for overinflated GST targets, drastically revised downwards in the budget.

In 2019, the government had set up a high-level committee of officers to look into the shortfall and suggest measures to augmenting collections, but collections have remained stubbornly sub-optimal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST GST council
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp