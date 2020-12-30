Undoing Covid sops may hit banks hard in next financial quarters: RBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The performance of the Indian financial sector continued to improve in the first half of the current financial year (H1 FY21) aided by the loan moratorium and the standstill in asset classification. The overhang of stressed assets declined and fresh slippages were reined in.

The financial sector, however, should brace for challenging times ahead with policy relaxations such as moratorium coming to an end, the RBI said in its yearly assessment report.

“In 2020-21, as policy support is rolled back, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic may dent the health of the banks and non-banks...the asset quality of the banking system may deteriorate sharply,” the RBI said.

It added that rewinding various relaxations in a timely manner, reining in loan impairment and adequate capital infusion for a healthy banking sector will be a challenge.

Gross non performing assets (NPAs) of commercial banks—public, private, foreign and small finance—as a percentage of total loans stood at 7.5 per cent as of September 2020, the second consecutive year of decline.

However, the modest GNPA ratio of 7.5 per cent veils the strong undercurrent of slippage.

At the end of August 2020, around 40 per cent of outstanding loans of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) availed moratorium.

The central banks estimated that the GNPA ratios would have been higher at end-September 2020 if banks had not offered a moratorium to its customers.

For instance, Union Bank of India’s GNPA ratio would have been higher by 0.66 per cent, SBI (0.60 per cent), Bandhan Bank (0.36 per cent) and HDFC Bank by 0.29 per cent, it noted.

“An increase in the restructured advances ratio to 0.43 per cent at end-September 2020 from 0.36 in March 2020 may be indicative of incipient stress,” the report added.

The central bank also stressed that profitability of NBFCs may be ‘dampened’ going ahead due to the loan impairment and lower credit demand.

The deceleration in credit growth during 2019-20 and 2020-21 so far (up to September) was spread across sectors but was pronounced in the case of industry and services partly reflecting elevated levels of sectoral NPAs.

“Banks will have to adapt and adjust to the rapidly evolving economic landscape due to these challenges and also the entry of niche players and emerging financial technologies. Restoration of health of the banking and non-banking sectors also depends on how quickly the animal spirits return and the revival of the real economy,” the Reserve Bank of India said in the report that is titled Trends and Progress of Banking in India.