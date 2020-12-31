STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government liabilities rise to Rs 107 lakh crore in Q2: Finance Ministry

Public debt accounted for 91.1 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-September 2020, as per the latest quarterly report on public debt management.

Published: 31st December 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 107.04 lakh crore at end-September 2020 from Rs 101.3 lakh crore at end-June 2020, official data on public debt showed on Wednesday. This represented a quarter-on-quarter increase of 5.6 per cent in Q2 FY21.

The weighted average yield on primary issuances of dated securities showed further moderation to 5.80 per cent in Q2 of FY21 from 5.85 per cent in Q1 FY21, it added. During Q2 FY21, 13 tranches of auctions were held for issuance of dated securities aggregating to Rs 4,20,000 crore, which was slightly more than the pre-announced calendar because of exercising of greenshoe option, it said.

The central government also issued dated securities worth Rs 3,46,000 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,21,000 crore in the same period a year ago. The ownership pattern of central government securities indicates that the share of commercial banks stood at 38.6 per cent at the end of September 2020, far lower than the 40.4 per cent recorded at the end of March 2020. 

“The share of insurance companies and provident funds at end-September 2020 stood at 25.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively. The share of mutual funds increased from 2.0 per cent at end-June 2020 to 2.4 per cent at end-September 2020,” the government pointed out. 

