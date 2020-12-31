STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Interest rate on PPF, NSC, other small savings schemes unchanged for Q4

The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 per cent rate during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

Published: 31st December 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:35 PM

India Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the January-March quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of 2020-21 ending on March 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (October 1-December 31, 2020)", the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly. Interest rate on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent annually.

The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been retained at 6.9 per cent. Term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 5.8 per cent.

