Budget 2020: Allocation to coal ministry dips 5 per cent to Rs 882 crore in 2020-21

The decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Coal

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a decline of 5.4 per cent to Rs 882.61 crore in 2020-21, from Rs 933.60 crore in 2019-20.

The decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.

While the expenditure was at Rs 1,159.05 crore for 2019-20, in case of 2018-19 (actual) it was Rs 708.34 crore, it added.

The bulk of increase in the Budget allocation for 2020-21, was towards central sector schemes -- the schemes that are entirely and directly funded and executed by the central government.

The expenditure budget of Rs 882.61 crore in the 2020-21, includes Rs 819.

98 crore on central sector schemes/projects and Rs 22.35 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

The investment in public enterprises, including Coal India, has increased from Rs 18,467 crore in budget 2020-21, over the revised estimate of Rs 18,121 crore in 2019-20.

