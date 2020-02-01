Home Business

Budget 2020: Employees' unions oppose government plan to sell shares in LIC

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.

Published: 01st February 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering the Budget 2020 speech in the Parliament.

By PTI

KOLKATA: LIC employees' unions on Saturday opposed the Centre's plan to sell a part of its shares in the state-run insurance behemoth through an initial public offer (IPO), insisting that the move is "against the national interest".

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.

The government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through IPO, she said while unveiling the Budget 2020- 21.

"We strongly oppose the government's plan to sell a part of its shares in LIC and the move is against the national interest," a spokesman of an employees' union told reporters here.

ALSO READ: Budget 2020 provides big income tax relief for individuals

Established in 1956, LIC is fully-owned by the central government and has the highest market share in the life insurance segment in the country.

He said that LIC has contributed a lot in the economic growth and the dilution of the government's stake in the company will "endanger the economic sovereignty of the country".

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS: Nirmala Sitharaman announces tax cuts and an LIC stake sale!

The employees' unions of LIC across the country will stage nationwide protests if the government goes ahead with its plan, he said.

He alleged that it will also affect crores of policy holders of LIC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LIC employees unions Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget Government disinvestment LIC
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Tributes poured in for astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary on Saturday (February 1). Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the first Indian woman in space. (File Photo | AFP)
Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the first Indian woman in space
Does the budget math add up? What is the impact? And will it rev up an economy in the throes of a slowdown? Here is all you need to know.
What's cheaper and what's costlier: All you need to know about Union Budget 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp