Home Business

Budget 2020: Government estimates Rs 1.33 lakh crore revenue from telcom sector in 2020-21

It expects a revenue of Rs 58,686.64 crore under communications head in the current fiscal year against the budgeted amount of Rs 50,519.8 in 2019-20.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday increased the revenue estimate from the debt-ridden telecom sector by over two-fold to Rs 1.33 lakh crore for 2020-21 mainly on account of adjusted gross revenue dues.

The government in the receipt budget has pegged a revenue collection of Rs 1,33,027.2 crore for the financial year 2020-21 under communications head.

It expects a revenue of Rs 58,686.64 crore under communications head in the current fiscal year against the budgeted amount of Rs 50,519.8 in 2019-20.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BUDGET 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

"Receipts under 'Other Communication Services' mainly relate to the license fees from telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges," the budget document explained.

The debt-laden telecom industry is saddled with Rs 1.47 lakh crore in additional statutory dues in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee, and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges.

According to government data, the liabilities in the case of Bharti Airtel add up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore, of which Rs 21,682 crore is licence fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is the SUC dues (excluding the dues of Telenor and Tata Teleservices).

In the case of Vodafone Idea, this number stands at a cumulative Rs 53,038 crore, including Rs 24,729 crore of SUC dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee.

The remaining liability is with state-owned BSNL/MTNL and some of the shut/bankrupt telecom companies.

The Supreme Court had allowed three months to the affected telecom operators to cough up the amounts due to the government - that deadline expired on January 23 - although the Telecom Department did not take any coercive action against defaulters as their appeals seeking relaxation in payment timelines in pending in the apex court's order.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd, and Tata Teleservices have jointly filed a modification application in the Supreme Court seeking more time to pay the statutory dues.

The fresh plea for relief on the payment schedule came after Supreme Court, last month, dismissed the review petitions filed by telecom companies against the apex court's October 24, 2019, verdict.

The Department of Telecom is also working on spectrum auction which is likely to be held in April-May 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget Budget 2020 Union Budget Union Budget 2020
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Tributes poured in for astronaut Kalpana Chawla on her death anniversary on Saturday (February 1). Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the first Indian woman in space. (File Photo | AFP)
Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the first Indian woman in space
Does the budget math add up? What is the impact? And will it rev up an economy in the throes of a slowdown? Here is all you need to know.
What's cheaper and what's costlier: All you need to know about Union Budget 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp