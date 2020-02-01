Home Business

Budget 2020: Government to set up investment clearance cell for entrepreneurs

Nirmala Sitharaman said that established old industries are resetting themselves in a changing global and domestic situation.

Published: 01st February 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her deputy Anurag Thakur (L) and a team of officials, at Parliament.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with her deputy Anurag Thakur (L) and a team of officials, at Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to set up an investment clearance cell for entrepreneurs to provide pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitate clearances.

"I propose to set up an investment clearance cell that will provide end-to-end facilitation and support including pre-investment advisory, information related to land banks and facilitate clearances at Centre and also at the state level," Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2020-21 here.

She said that the cell will work through a portal.

The minister said that entrepreneurship has always been the strength of India.

"Even today young men and women have given greener pastures elsewhere to contribute to India's growth," Sitharaman said, adding that they take risks and come up with disruptive solutions to festering challenges.

The finance minister added that established old industries are resetting themselves in a changing global and domestic situation.

"We recognise the knowledge skills and risk taking capacities and capabilities of our youth. He is no longer a job seeker, he is a creator of jobs. Now we wish to create more opportunities (for them) and remove roadblocks," she added.

