Budget to provide unprecedented relief to taxpayers: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Union Budget 2020-21 will contribute significantly in fulfilling the Modi government's resolve to double the income of farmers and provide unprecedented relief to the taxpayers.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said world-class highways, railways, ports, airports, metros will be built in the country with the allocation of Rs 100 lakh crore.

"In this budget, the Modi government has taken effective steps to rationalise the tax system, boost the basic infrastructure, strengthen the banking system, promote investment and ease of doing business, which will further the Modi government's resolve to make India a five trillion-dollar economy," he said.

Shah said the budget will contribute significantly in fulfilling the Modi government's resolve to double the income of farmers by making provision for irrigation and grain storage to the farmers of the country, as well as a fair price for their produce.

The home minister said the Modi government, through this budget, has provided a major and unprecedented relief in income tax to the taxpayers of every category, particularly the middle class, salaried taxpayers will not only have to reduce tax but will also get relief from a simplification of tax system.

"I congratulate the prime minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget, which will benefit farmers, poor, salaried middle class and business class," he said.

Shah said in keeping with the pledge of a healthy India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched new hospitals by the public-private partnership (PPP) model to bring 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme to every nook and corner of the country, especially in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and in 112 aspirational districts, where there is no hospital under the scheme.

The home minister said with the allocation of Rs 100 lakh crore for basic infrastructure in the country, world-class highways, railways, ports, airports, metros will be built in the country, which will not only improve the lives of common people but also give a significant boost to economic activities.

"Taking forward the campaigns like home, electricity, toilets, gas and health facilities to all, I welcome Modi ji's resolve to provide clean drinking water to everyone.

The allocation of Rs 3.60 lakh crore in this scheme shows the commitment of Modi ji, which will improve the life and health of common people," he said.

Shah said through 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan Yojana', the farmers will join the national and international markets and their products could be sold at a better price at the right time without damage.

This scheme will especially benefit fruit and vegetable growers, particularly our tribal and northeast farmers.

"In this budget, by providing a provision of Rs 85,000 crore for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes and Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes, the Modi government has shown its sensitivity towards the development of the neglected section of the society and connecting them to the mainstream," he said.

