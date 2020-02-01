Home Business

Government efforts towards drug price control have reverse effect: Economic Survey

The Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, actually does more harm than good, it noted.  

Published: 01st February 2020 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s efforts to bring in price controls on drugs has a reverse effect when such drugs become costlier over the years as compared to those whose prices are left to the mercy of market forces, the Economic Survey says.

The Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, actually does more harm than good, it noted.  

The data the Survey analysed for 1,751 formulations and 49,893 brands, showed that the prices of drugs that came under DPCO increased on an average by Rs 71 per mg of the active ingredient, whereas for drugs that were unaffected by DPCO, the prices increased by Rs 13 per mg of the active ingredient.

Prices of those formulations, under price control sold in hospitals, increased as much as Rs 99 per mg, while those formulations which were not under price control and sold in hospitals, rose by only Rs 25 per mg.

To prove the point, the Economic Survey cited the example of blood sugar medicines — Glycomet (Metformin), which is under price control, and Glimiprex-MF (Glimepiride + Metformin) which is not under price control.

In 2009, Glycomet’s price was Rs 1.2 per tablet, which rose to Rs 4-4.5 per tablet in 2015.

However, Glimiprex-MF, which was not under price control and cost Rs 1.4 per tablet in 2009, was priced at Rs 3.5 per tablet in 2015.

“Price of Glycomet actually increased more than that for Glimiprex-MF after DPCO, 2013,” the Survey analysis said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economic Survey Medicine Price Drug Price Control Order
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp