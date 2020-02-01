Home Business

Government pins hope on easy finance availability and easy compliance to uplift MSME Sector

These measures along with other steps proposed by the government have been welcomed by industry players and experts.

Published: 01st February 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To improve the health of crucial micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed measures such as raising the turnover threshold for audit of accounts from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore and making changes in the Factor Regulation Act 2011 to enable non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to extend invoice financing to the MSMEs through TReDS.

These measures along with other steps proposed by the government have been welcomed by industry players and experts. “Thrust on MSMEs through credit availability, compliance burden reduction, etc. will continue to augment entrepreneurship, thus also directly impacting job creation,” said Harsha Razdan, Partner and Head, Consumer Markets and Internet Business, KPMG in India.

CLICK HERE FOR UNION BUDGET 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Country’s MSME sector which account for about 45 per cent of manufacturing output, more than 40 per cent of exports and over 28 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) is yet to recover from the after impact of demonetisation in November 2016, followed by hastily implementation of GST. Add to it, NBFC crisis post the collapse of IL&FS affected the banks' ability severely to lend to MSMEs.

To help the sector get easy finance, the FM also said a scheme will be introduced to provide subordinate debt to MSMEs and an app-based invoice financing loans product will be launched. She also proposed a National Logistics Policy to create a single window e-logistics market to make MSMEs more competitive. In total, MSME ministry's allocation stood at Rs 7,011 crore which is a 71 per cent rise over and above the budgetary allocation made last year.  

ALSO READ | Budget 2020 has both vision and action: PM Modi

Karthik Srinivasan, SVP & Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA said, “The proposal to offer subordinated debt (quasi-equity) to MSME by banks which in turn will be guaranteed by CGTMSE is positive for MSMEs, however proposal to extend MSME loan restructuring window by another year is credit negative for banks over the medium to long term in case of any adverse impact on credit behaviour of borrowers.”

Auto component industry, which is highly dominated by small enterprises, also welcomed the steps announced by FM. Deepak Jain, president of auto component body ACMA, said, “Being significantly dominated by MSMEs, enabling measures to extend invoice financing to MSMEs and creating access to working capital through a new scheme are a welcome step. That apart, enhancing the turnover threshold for audit of MSMEs from Rupees One Crore to Rupees Five crore will facilitate ‘ease of doing business’.

