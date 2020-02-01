Home Business

Government stance on wealth creators will boost business confidence, entrepreneurship: Sunil Mittal

Mittal further said the Budget underlined Government's intent towards building a strong foundation for achieving the goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy.

Published: 01st February 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Mittal

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister's assertion that wealth creators will be respected offers a massive boost to business confidence and entrepreneurship in the country, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Mittal said on Saturday.

Mittal further said the Budget underlined Government's intent towards building a strong foundation for achieving the goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy.

"But the biggest takeaway for me was the call out from the Finance Minister that 'wealth creators will be respected'.

This will be a massive boost to business confidence and entrepreneurship and a sign that we are serious about building a new India, where corporate India and new age entrepreneurs will be stakeholders in growth," Mittal said.

ALSO READ | What's cheaper and what's costlier: Here's how Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget will affect you

He noted that digital technologies are set to become the primary platform for economic activity and growth.

"The Finance Minister has rightfully made the emerging global technology trends along with inclusive growth as the backdrop for the Budget," he said.

Focus on 'soft infrastructure' elements such as Education and skilling of youth, healthcare and sanitation, and welfare of women, will ensure that Indians, specifically youth, gets access to the fruits of economic growth.

