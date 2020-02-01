Home Business

Government to launch scheme for exporters to reimburse state levies this year: Nirmala Sitharaman

It is proposed to digitally refund to exporters, duties and taxes levied at the centre, state, and local levels, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Published: 01st February 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

export

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an aim to boost dwindling outward shipments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said a scheme for exporters will be launched this year to reimburse taxes and duties paid by them.

It is proposed to digitally refund to exporters, duties and taxes levied at the centre, state, and local levels, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

These taxes include value added tax (VAT), electricity duties and fuel used for transportation, which are not getting exempted or refunded under any other existing mechanism.

This scheme for remission of duties and taxes on "exported products will be launched from this year itself," she said.

The move assumes significance as merchandise export from India scheme (MEIS) was not in compliance with global trade rules.

Under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, certain duties like state taxes on power, oil, water, and education cess are allowed to be refunded).

She also said that to develop each district as an export hub, "efforts of the centre and state governments are being synergised and institutional mechanisms are being created in order that every district becomes an export hub".

The country's exports contracted for the fifth month in a row by 1.8 per cent in December 2019 to USD 27.36 billion.

Imports too declined by 8.83 per cent USD 38.61 billion, bringing down the trade deficit to USD 11.25 billion during the month under review.

The trade deficit during December 2018 was USD 14.49 billion.

During April-December 2019-20, exports slipped 1.96 per cent to USD 239.29 billion, imports declined by 8.9 per cent to USD 357.39 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 118.10 billion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Exports Budget 2020 Union Budget Union Budget 2020 Budget
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp