Ola to launch London operations from Feb 10

By Express News Service

Homegrown ride-hailing platform Ola is all set to venture into one of the world’s largest financial hubs and cities — London — in just 10 days. According to the company, its platform will be fully operational from day one in London, with over 20,000 drivers having registered on its platform since it began on boarding a month ago.

The company had first entered the United Kingdom market in 2018 and has slowly expanded its services to several cities in the country. Its foray into London is set to be crucial for the firm, however, since the city is the largest single market in the UK and potential ride traffic several orders of more than its other cities.

“The overwhelmingly positive reception to Ola since launching in the UK in 2018 illustrates the significant demand from drivers, riders and communities. We are working closely with drivers to build a high quality and reliable service for Londoners. Launching in London is a major milestone for us and we are keen to offer a first class experience for all our customers,” said Simon Smith, head of Ola International.Ola has expanded rapidly throughout the UK since its launch and “cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick have seen more than double-digit growth in rides in the last quarter. To date, Ola has provided more than 3 million rides with more than 11,000 drivers already operating on the platform in the United Kingdom,” it said.

The platform will feature 24/7 helplines for drivers and customers and an in-app emergency button, the company said, adding that drivers joining the platform will benefit from six weeks of zero commission and market-leading commission rates thereafter.

“Ola’s commission commitment ensures that drivers always receive the best commission rate in every market that Ola operates in. Likewise, Ola will continue its collaborative approach with regulators and local authorities, as well as its clear focus on safety, drawing on industry-leading and global best practices,” the company said.

Ola is currently present in more than 250 cities around the world spread across India, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.