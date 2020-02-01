Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

By PTI

KOLKATA: Pramod Agrawal on Saturday assumed charge as the new chairman and managing director of Coal India Ltd, an official said.

Prior to this appointment, Agrawal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was principal secretary for departments of technical education, skill development and labour of the Madhya Pradesh government.

He also served as principal secretary for urban development and housing department in Madhya Pradesh.

He took over after A K Jha retired as the CIL chairman on January 31.

The state-run miner had a target to produce 660 million tonnes of coal in 2019-20 as against 607 million tonnes produced in the last fiscal.

In January, the miner posted an over 10 per cent on- year growth in production.