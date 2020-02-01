Home Business

SBI sees highest-ever quarterly profit growth at 41 per cent in financial year 2019-20

The NII in Q3 grew by 22.42 per cent YoY to Rs 27,778.8 crore, with a loan growth of 7.4 per cent YoY.

Published: 01st February 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 12:01 PM

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its net profit grew 41 per cent year-on-year at Rs 5,583.4 crore during the October-December quarter of the financial year 2019-20, mainly on higher earnings from net interest income (NII).  

The growth is the highest ever quarterly profit of the bank in the last 15 years and was driven by recovery from stressed accounts including Essar Steel, higher NII, operating and other incomes, the bank said. The NII in Q3 grew by 22.42 per cent YoY to Rs 27,778.8 crore, with loan growth of 7.4 per cent YoY.

Deposits growth during the quarter stood at 9.92 per cent, with current account deposits growing 9.27 per cent and savings bank deposits by 8.19 per cent YoY, the bank said.

SBI’s asset quality has also substantially improved. Gross NPAs as a percentage of the total loans slipped to 6.94 per cent during the third quarter of FY20 from 7.19 per cent in the prior quarter and 8.71 per cent a year earlier.

ITC Q3 net profit up 29% at Rs 4,047.87 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major ITC on Friday reported 29.03 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. Net sales during the quarter under review rose 5.71 per cent to Rs 13,220.30 crore, against Rs 12,506.05 crore in the same period last fiscal.

HUL Q3 net profit up 13% at Rs 1,631 crore

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever on Friday reported 12.95 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,631 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019, helped by an improvement in margins and volume growth. The company’s net profit was Rs 1,444 crore in the third quarter last fiscal. Net sales in Q3FY20 stood at Rs 9,953 crore, rising 3.87 per cent from Rs 9,582 crore in the year-ago period.

