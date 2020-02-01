Home Business

Step-motherly treatment meted out to Delhi again: Arvind Kejriwal on Union Budget

The AAP national convenor also asked that if the BJP was disappointing Delhi before the assembly elections, 'will it fulfil its promises after the polls?'

Published: 01st February 2020

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that step-motherly treatment has been meted out to Delhi again in the Union Budget.

Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the Budget for 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, and asked, "When Delhi doesn't figure in the BJP's priorities, why should people vote for it?"

"Delhi had high expectations from the Budget, but step-motherly treatment has been meted out to it again," he posted on the microblogging site in Hindi.

The AAP national convenor also asked that if the BJP was disappointing Delhi before the assembly elections, "will it fulfil its promises after the polls?"

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the assembly election results will be announced on February 11.

