Home Business

Tamil Nadu's farm sector expects boost in rural income, consumption from Union Budget

A 2017 NABARD survey says, the average monthly income for an agricultural household is Rs 8,931 in India, and in Tamil Nadu it stands at Rs 9,716.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Boosting rural income and consumption is one of the main expectation from the farm and food sectors. They also expect other farmer-friendly measures such as an improved credit system to procure seeds and a waiver for food transportation charges to wholesale markets. Express caught up with various food sector associations and farmers for a mood check ahead of the budget.

Vettavalam Manikandan, President of Tamizhaga Vivasaya Sangam, demanded that subsidies be given by the government as suggested by Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. “Incentives for farmers for planting certain crops need to be doubled,” he said. Manikandan added that there must be commissions for planting crops like paddy.

A 2017 NABARD survey says, the average monthly income for an agricultural household is Rs 8,931 in India, and in Tamil Nadu it stands at Rs 9,716. "Nearly 80 per cent of a farmer’s income goes in planting and transporting crops. The remaining 20 per cent goes in repaying debtors, and at the end, nothing remains in hand," Manikandan said.

Farmers also said that there must be better investment on irrigation facilities and GST has to be waived off on farmer-produce and machinery like borewells, tractors etc. Meanwhile, people in the food and trade sectors said that if prices for transporting vegetables and fruits are waived off, it would benefit the industry as a whole.

"Transportation charges, including toll paid while travelling from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, costs Rs 3,000 per trip. It does not benefit traders when sales profit dips in the market," S Chandran, President of Koyambedu Market Licenced Merchants Association said.

He added that the toll prices for transporting goods be taken off, along with farm-produce subsidy. "Transporting must be free for farmers to come to Uzhavar Sandhai," he said.

Meanwhile, association members said that better infrastructure investments be provided in wholesale markets. Abdul Khader, Secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, said that most of the buildings are nearly 30-years-old and has leaky roofs. "During rains, both consumers and sellers are affected," he said. He added that funding for a proper road, sanitation and lighting facilities will make it more appealing for customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamizhaga Vivasaya Sangam 2020 budget Union budget Tamil Nadu farm sector Tamil Nadu rural income
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp