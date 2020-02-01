Home Business

Tourism sector expects budget proposals to boost industry

Sterling Holidays chairman Ramesh Ramanathan said the industry is happy with the budget proposals, which have a multiplier effect across the board.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Tourism

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Welcoming the Budget, travel and tourism industry on Saturday said the proposed measures will further boost the sector and create a new momentum.

The budget has seen encouraging focus intended to give an impetus to the travel and tourism sector with the allocation of Rs 2,500 crore, Thomas Cook chairman Madhavan Menon said.

"A far reaching and long term initiative that I welcome is the budget announcement to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation with the status of a deemed university. This is an imperative towards education and skill development of the tourism sector that contributes 10 per cent to GDP.

"The move is expected to provide employment to nearly 53 million, directly and indirectly by 2029," he said.

FCM Travel Solutions managing director Rakshit Desai said the budget reflects a potential for growth in both domestic as well as inbound tourism.

"We see a clear focus on revitalising the aviation and tourism sectors which will also boost employment generation. Several initiatives like enhancing the role of AI and machine learning will make the industry more technologically competent and help us become future ready," he added.

The budget allocation of Rs 3,100 crore for developing five archaeological sites as iconic tourism sites with on-site museums along with a tribal museum in Jharkhand will positively impact the industry in the coming years, he added.

Sterling Holidays chairman Ramesh Ramanathan said the industry is happy with the budget proposals, which have a multiplier effect across the board.

"The Rs 2,500-crore allocation for tourism promotion, the sector will receive the desired boost," he added.

Deloitte India Partner Sameer Wadhwa said proposed Indian Institute if Heritage and Culture will help provide trained manpower for the tourism industry.

"Coupled with greater emphasis on Udaan scheme, this will have a positive impact on travel and hospitality sector. Plans for developing new archaeological sites as world class tourism centres will boost the sector especially the inbound to promote India as a travel destination," he added.

SOTC managing director Vishal Suri said  the proposal to build 100 more airports by 2024 under the Udaan scheme, and introducing more Tejas-type trains will help connect tourist destinations.

The Rs 1.7 lakh crore allocation for transport infrastructure will revitalise the untapped and unexplored destinations in the country, he said.

Suri also said the new personal income tax regime will put more disposable income in the hands of individuals, leading to more consumer spends and help consumption across sectors, especially tourism," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tourism sector Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Union Budget Budget
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp