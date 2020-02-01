Home Business

West Bengal opposition parties slam 'anti-poor' Union Budget

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said the budget showed no direction on how to take the country ahead on the economic front.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union budget 2020-2021 on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union budget 2020-2021 on Saturday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Opposition parties in West Bengal on Saturday criticised the Union Budget for 2020-21, contending that the government made a host of announcements, but indicated no concrete plans to execute them.

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said the budget showed no direction on how to take the country ahead on the economic front.

He also took exception to the Centre's plans to sell a part of its shareholding in insurance behemoth LIC.

ALSO READ | Budget blow for Dalaal Street: Sensex sinks 988 points; Rs 3.46 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day said LIC will be listed as part of the government's disinvestment initiative.

The Centre proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through initial public offer, she said, while unveiling the Union Budget 2020-21.

ALSO READ: Budget disappointing for Mumbai and Maharashtra, says state Congress chief Thorat

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the budget is "anti-poor", and it "completely ignored" the rural economy.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state said the budget will be of no help for the masses.

"There are no broadbased plans for reviving the economy in the budget. It is a pipeline budget. There are a lot of projects in the pipe, but no plans on how to implement them," TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Union budget 2020
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp