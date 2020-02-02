No big bang ideas as decisive action plan missing in 2020 Union Budget

Sunitha Natti By

During downturns, budgets can be a potent tool that can run or ruin an economy. It was presumed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would go for the whole shebang, infuse rare energy, if not money, and boost economic sentiment, if not growth.

But, Budget 2020 wasn’t a big bang nor was it an elevating fireworks display. With feeling, Sitharaman announced a new personal tax regime taking tax slabs to seven. Taxpayers can either stay with old rates and claim exemptions or switch to lower rates without deductions.

The ink was barely dry, but the proposal has come off the boil as the new rates increase total tax outgo. This is regressive, but the FM reasoned that in the long run exemptions are going to go anyway. Still, none would consider switching to pay more, yet the budget math calculates the tax relief to cost the exchequer Rs 40,000 crore.

As for dividend distribution tax, the spoils went for companies, and tax liability to investors — reason enough to irk Sensex to shed over 1,000 points in protest. Adding to markets’ ire, Sitharaman gave long terms capital gains tax, a royal miss.

That said, the budget wasn’t entirely a downbeat statement. While listing of LIC is the sleeper of the season, the tax amnesty scheme to clear a staggering 4.83 lakh pending cases is yet another champion. Unlike past schemes, this one levies no punishing penalties or high rates. Just pay the outstanding and get over with it.

The treasury’s top mandarin also wore the britches to end anxiety over safety of bank deposits and raised deposit insurance to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. Rs 8,000 crore was allocated for quantum computing in perhaps the first step into the new world.

And to insulate household budgets, the FM proposed a price stabilisation fund to control prices of onions and tomatoes. In line with tradition, agriculture got its fair share, followed by a sizeable outlay for education and health. The FM extolled national security was a priority, but the mere 6 per cent increase in defence allocation is bacon bits.

As suspected, FY20 fiscal deficit target will be breached to settle at 3.8 per cent of GDP for FY20, but will return to 3.5 per cent in FY21.

Lower tax collections this fiscal forced the government to spend Rs 80,000 crore less and though tax revenue is estimated to grow at 12 per cent, considering the Rs 3 lakh crore shortfall this fiscal, the projected increase amounts to a hill of beans.

The upshot was nominal GDP projection of 10 per cent in FY21, which reaffirms that the prevailing economic slowdown amounts to a bruise and not a broken bone (no recessionary trend).

These are extraordinary times but bleak revenue collections don’t give the FM enough leverage. It needs to be taken. If the idea was to rekindle animal spirits, one would have cut Sitharaman enough slack even if she favoured a runaway spending. But the FM being FM, chose to be conservative with the nation’s finances.

Her speech was replete with poetic and patriotic fervour, but lacked a decisive action plan on economic recovery, weak or strong. By resorting to rudimentary principles and living within the means, Sitharaman’s Budget 2020’s intellectual search for growth somewhat seemingly runs in the opposite direction than what’s ideally desired.

