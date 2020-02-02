Home Business

Only cosmetic changes made to 2020 Railway budget, say experts

Economist Mohan Guruswamy said that nothing was mentioned about increasing actual railway infrastructure of laying new tracks, expanding new lines or building new yards.

Published: 02nd February 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Union Railway budget of 2020 has proved to be quite a dampener for economists and officials alike, as no new facilities or allocations were announced for railways at zonal levels, except for Bengaluru’s suburban transport system and Tejas Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. 

Calling the six major highlights of the Railway budget as cosmetic, experts hoped that new high-speed trains and Railway Medical College would be announced for Telangana but nothing happened. Speaking to Express, economist Mohan Guruswamy, former advisor to Union Finance Minister, said, "The railways budget is disappointing to say the least. It has a pan-India overview with no specific concentration on State level. Telangana requires high-speed trains to connect tier II and tier III towns to cities. However, nothing was mentioned about increasing actual railway infrastructure of laying new tracks, expanding new lines or building new yards. Instead, it said 550 Wifi facilities across stations would be provided."

It would be interesting to note that the South Central Railway has already covered 574 stations with Wifi facilities, including 200 stations in Telangana alone. Adding to this, a source from SCR said, "The proposal of a medical college for Railways was made almost half a decade back. This was to be set up near Secunderabad with the existing Railway Hospital. The medical college would function on the lines of Army Medical College. There was no mention of that also in the budget," he said 

Guruswamy further added, "While the concept of Krishi Line to build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables was introduced, refrigerated vehicles to transport fruits and fish has been in existence for a long time now."

In July budget, the last-mile allocation was provided for nine Telangana-based projects and Rs 20 crore was allotted for Akanapet-Medak new line project. The project was sanctioned in the year 2012-13 for a distance of 17 km at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore. 

At least Rs 200 crores was allotted for Manoharabad-Kothapalli new line project. The project was sanctioned in the year 2006-07 for a distance of 150 km with an estimated cost of Rs 1,160 crores. A sum of Rs 275 crore was allotted for Munirabad-Mahabubnagar new line project and it was sanctioned in  1997-98 for a distance of 246 km with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crores. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 Railway Budget Railway budget Budget Union Budget 2020 Union Budget Budget 2020 Railways
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp