Tax proposal for e-commerce firms in Finance Bill may upset sellers

BENGALURU: The e-commerce companies will have to deduct one per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) on online transactions from sellers, according to the Finance Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. The amount will be deducted while calculating the gross sales/services of sellers using the e-commerce platform, the bill tabled after the Budget speech stated.

It said e-commerce firms, which operate and manage the platform would have to deduct one per cent TDS on the gross amount of sales/services by sellers. To widen and deepen the tax net by bringing participants of e-commerce (sellers) within tax net, it is proposed to insert a new section 194-O in the act so as to provide for a new levy of TDS at one per cent rate," it stated. Currently, e-commerce firms deduct Goods and Service Tax (GST) from the gross sales of their sellers while making payments.

An additional one per cent TDS levy on sales/services is expected to hit the e-commerce marketplace. For those sellers, who are unable to furnish their Aadhaar/PAN cards (personal verification documents) and whose gross sales surpass Rs 5 lakh, the TDS has been increased to 5 per cent. If the gross sales of the third party sellers is within Rs 5 lakh, the new tax law wouldn’t be applicable.

"Also, consequential amendments are being proposed in section 197 (for lower TDS), in section 204 (to define person responsible for paying any sum) and in section 206AA (to provide for tax deduction at five per cent in non-PAN/Aadhaar cases)," it said.

The announcement comes in the wake of a bitter fight between 70 lakh retailers and e-commerce firms with the former alleging that online marketplaces are flouting FDI norms by deep discounting, predatory pricing and preferential treatment to sellers. The government has announced the creation of e-logistics marketplace under the national logistics policy, that may provide an impetus to the sector.

