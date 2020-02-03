Ashok Leyland sales down 40 per cent at 11,850 units in January

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 39.9 per cent decline in total vehicles sales at 11,850 units in January.

The company had sold 19,741 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 10,850 units in January against 18,533 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 41.4 per cent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were down 49.1 per cent at 6,949 units in January this year, as compared to 13,663 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 3,901 units as compared to 4,870 units in January 2019, down 19.8 per cent the company said.

Shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 76.40 a piece on BSE, down 0.78 per cent from the previous close.