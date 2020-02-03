Home Business

Banks, select financial institutions report frauds involving Rs 1.13 lakh crore in H1 of FY20: Sitharaman

It had also instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms through the framework and other steps to check fraudulent banking practices.

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Frauds involving Rs 1,13,374 crore were reported by banks and select financial institutions in the first half of the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the government in 2015 had issued 'Framework for timely detection, reporting, an investigation relating to large value bank frauds' for public sector banks (PSBs) to deal with suspected frauds involving sums of money in excess of Rs 50 crore.

It had also instituted wide-ranging structural and procedural reforms through the framework and other steps to check fraudulent banking practices.

She said systematic and comprehensive checking, including legacy stock of PSBs' non-banking assets (NPAs), for frauds under the framework has been taken note of by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Financial Stability Report in December 2019, where it has observed that this has helped unearth frauds perpetrated over a number of years.

"This is reflected in the increased amount involved in frauds of Rs 1 lakh and above, reported by scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, from Rs 23,934 crore in the financial year 2016-17 to Rs 41,167 crore in 2017-18, Rs 71,543 crore in 2018-19, and Rs 1,13,374 crore in the first half of the current financial year," she said.

The minister further said that while improved "detection" and "reporting" has increased the reported amount involved in recent years, the comprehensive steps taken to check bank frauds have resulted in the amount involved by year of occurrence of fraud showing a declining trend.

She said the amount involved in frauds that took place in the reporting year reduced sharply from Rs 38,548 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 16,084 crore in 2017-18, increased slightly to Rs 18,893 crore in 2018-19, and declined again to Rs 3,010 crore in the first half of the current financial year.

Sitharaman said that primarily, as a result of transparent recognition of stressed assets as NPAs, gross NPAs of PSBs, as per RBI data on global operations, rose from Rs 2,79,016 crore as on March 31, 2015, to Rs 6,84,732 crore as on March 31, 2017, and Rs 8,95,601 crore as on March 31, 2018.

She further said that as a result of the government's strategy of recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms, gross NPAs of PSBs have since declined by Rs 1,68,305 crore to Rs 7,27,296 crore as on September 30, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Banks Bank fraud Loan fraud
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp