Home Business

Economy not in recession: Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur

Among other queries, the ministry was asked whether the Indian economy is in a difficult phase due to recession, and most of the international agencies have also confirmed this.

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance President Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said the economy is not in recession and India recorded the highest average growth among the G-20 nations during 2014-19.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that according to the IMF estimates, India continues to be among the fastest-growing economies in the world and its gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 5.8 per cent in 2020-21 and is further projected to surpass China with a growth rate of 6.5 per cent in 2021-22.

"No, the economy is not in a recession. As per the National Statistical Office (NSO), GDP growth on average was 7.5 per cent in 2014-19, which is the highest amongst G-20 countries," the minister said.

Among other queries, the ministry was asked whether the Indian economy is in a difficult phase due to recession, and most of the international agencies have also confirmed this.

Thakur further said the growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has improved as it registered a positive growth of 1.8 per cent in November 2019 as compared to a contraction of 4 per cent in October 2019 and 4.3 per cent in September 2019.

IIP contraction in September 2019 indicated the weakest performance in six years. The government has been undertaking continuous measures to improve the overall investment climate and boost economic growth, the minister added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Economy Recession Lok Sabha Anurag Thakur
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp