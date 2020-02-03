Home Business

Fiscal stimulus adequate to boost growth: Nirmala Sitharaman on Budget 2020

The government argues that the higher outlay represents 15.33 per cent more spending when compared to revised estimates for the previous year.

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman feels that she has given a stimulus package for the economy, while at the same time she has tried balancing the priming of the economy with prudential norms.

The Centre has planned to spend Rs 4.12 lakh crore on capital expenditure, which many economists have criticised is insufficient to push up GDP growth suffering from low demand and investment. India’s GDP grew by 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter this fiscal, the slowest in more than six years.

The government argues that the higher outlay represents 15.33 per cent more spending when compared to revised estimates for the previous year.

“I won’t predict whether it (the stimulus) would be enough (to stimulate growth) … (but) I am clear that the extra expense for infrastructure will have a positive impact on jobs and investment,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister had earlier come out with an infrastructure pipeline worth Rs 102 crore to be implemented between 2020 and 2025, mostly in the energy, roads, housing and irrigation sectors. But analysts say most of the money for this is expected to be put up by the private sector, who till now have shown a distinct aversion towards infrastructure investment, given the slowdown in the economy and low rates of return.

“We have been advocating a far larger infrastructure push to bring the economy out of its slow growth mode and to protect us from the vagaries of the global economy, which too is slowing down at an alarming pace,” said Prof Arun Kumar, Malcolm Adiseshiah chair at the Institute of Social Sciences. 

The finance minister, however, said the Centre intended to spend Rs 2.83 lakh crore on agriculture and rural roads alone and this should be seen as an impetus to revive the rural economy.

The minister also said that she aimed to bring a second public sector Equity-Traded Fund or ETF.

“I am going for the second (ETF) and expecting success in that as well,” she said.

In the budget, she said that the Centre proposes to float a new Debt-ETF consisting primarily of government securities.

“This will give retail investors access to government securities as much as giving an attractive investment for pension funds and long-term investors.”

The Centre’s increased borrowing programme entails Rs 7.96 lakh crore, an increase of 13.15 per cent over the current year’s budget estimates.

Officials said this meant that the government would have to look for broadening its credit base and move towards retail borrowing through bonds and ETFs, in which individuals could participate and not just banks.

More capex

The Centre has planned to spend Rs 4.12 lakh crore on capital expenditure 

Several economists have criticised that this is insufficient to push up GDP growth suffering from low demand and investment India’s GDP grew at 4.5% in the second quarter of FY20, the slowest in more than six years.

The Centre argues that the higher outlay represents 15.33% more spending compared to revised estimates for the previous year

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp