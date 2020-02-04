Home Business

BPCL offers swappable batteries for electric vehicles

D Rajkumar, chairman and managing director said, 'Electric vehicles would be having an increasing share of the urban transportation canvass in the years to come.'

Published: 04th February 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has stepped into the electric vehicle space (EV) by rolling out a battery swapping programme in Kochi and Lucknow on Monday. BPCL has partnered with EV maker Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions and IIT Madras for the project. The electric three-wheelers manufactured by Kinetic will be offered fully-charged batteries on swappable basis at BPCL retail outlets. The programme was rolled out through video conferencing at an event in Chennai.

D Rajkumar, chairman and managing director said, “Electric vehicles would be having an increasing share of the urban transportation canvass in the years to come. BPCL has embarked upon a new and unique model for EV mobility, the first-of-its-kind in the country, ahead of the competition.”The entire technical framework and architecture of the programme have been designed and tested by IIT Madras. Besides, they have also supported BPCL in finalising the specifications of the battery, charger, IT infrastructure and mobile applications required for the initiative. 

The solution has been implemented on a fleet of Kinetic Green E3W at Kochi and Lucknow. The model is designed to address some of the critical concerns and deterrents faced by the drivers for owning electric three-wheelers. CEO, Kinetic Green, Sulajja Firodia Motwani said the electric vehicle with swappable battery technology reduced upfront the cost of the vehicle by 50%. And the drivers will not have to worry as the alliance facilitates a convenient battery network.  The partners will now expand the alliance to cover more cities in next few months.

Exchange batteries at BPCL retails outlets

BPCL will provide lithium-ion batteries to the auto-rickshaw drivers and they can approach the nearest BPCL retail outlets for exchanging their discharged batteries with charged batteries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BPCL Bharat Petroleum electric vehicle
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp