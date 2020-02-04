Home Business

Hyundai to unveil new Creta,Tucson at Auto Expo 2020

The carmaker claims that Le Fil Rouge (common thread) is a reflection of Hyundai’s belief that the brand’s 'past, present and future designs are all connected.'

Published: 04th February 2020 11:40 AM

By Express News Service

Korean automaker Hyundai Motor will showcase the new variant of its most successful SUV— Creta — to take on the competition it is facing from Kia Seltos and MG Hector.It will also unveil the 2020 variant of its premium SUV Tucson. In total, the automaker plans to showcase 13 cars and future-ready technologies under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’ at the Auto Expo 2020.

“The Auto Expo 2020 will mark another landmark in the Indian Auto Industry and Hyundai as a customer-centric organisation will showcase the technology prowess under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’ and unveil the upcoming trendsetter SUVs for the Indian market,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said.

The carmaker will also have the Kona Electric as well as the Nexo FCEV at its pavilion along with the recently launched subcompact SUV Venue and the all-new Elantra. Under its high-performance vehicle segment, the carmaker said it will showcase its “commitment towards motorsports by characterising its key pillars like create future, high performance, connecting motorsports, stability & power.”

In the concept category, Hyundai will showcase ‘Le Fil Rouge (HDC-1)’ concept. The carmaker claims that Le Fil Rouge (common thread) is a reflection of Hyundai’s belief that the brand’s “past, present and future designs are all connected.”

Hyundai will also showcase Kite, a two-seater dune buggy concept vehicle that converts into a single-seater jet ski along with the Hyundai Walking Car Concept: Elevate. It said it is the first Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), blending technology found in electric cars and robots, which allows it to traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle.

