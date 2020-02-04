Home Business

Sensex skyrockets 917 points to settle around pre-budget level

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 16 paise to 71.22 per US dollar (intra-day).

MUMBAI: Returning to its pre-budget level, market benchmark Sensex zoomed 917 points on Tuesday, helped by hectic buying across the board as investors seemed relieved sensing stability in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 917.07 points, or 2.30 per cent, higher at 40,789.38. It hit an intra-day high of 40,818.94. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 271.75 points, or 2.32 per cent, to 11,979.65.

Titan was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.97 per cent, followed by ITC, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and HUL were on the losing side. Analysts said efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus and a significant drop in global crude oil prices in recent days helped improve investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled with firm gains. Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a positive note. Brent crude oil futures advanced 0.96 per cent to USD 54.97 per barrel.

