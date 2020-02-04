Home Business

TVS reports 1.45 per cent sales growth in January

 TVS Motor Company has reported a marginal growth of 1.45 per cent in its sales in January.

Published: 04th February 2020 12:21 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company has reported a marginal growth of 1.45 per cent in its sales in January. In December 2019, it had registered a sale of 2,31,571 units but in January 2020, the number rose to 2,34,920 units.

However, it has reported a drop of about 17 per cent year-on-year basis.

The company posted sales of 2, 34,920 units in January 2020 as against sales of 2,82,630 units in January 2019.

The company on Monday announced its sales update for January in which it said total two-wheelers sales fell by 18.13 per cent to 2,20,439 units in January 2020 as against 2,69,277 units reported in January 2019.

Domestic two-wheeler declined by 28.71 per cent to 1,63,007 units in January 2020 as against 2,28,654 units in January 2019.

However, the silver lining for the company is that its total exports grew by 34 per cent from 52,650 units registered in January 2019 to 70,784 units in January 2020.

Even the two-wheeler exports grew by 41 per cent increase from 40,623 units in January 2019 to 57,432 units in January 2020.

In the three-wheeler segment, it got some relief as it sales grew by 8 per cent YoY basis increasing from 13,353 units in January 2019 to 14,481 units registered in January 2020.

The company said it has completely transitioned production to BS-VI vehicles for the domestic market in a planned and systematic manner.

The 2020 range of BS-VI TVS vehicles is equipped with improved fuel economy, 90 per cent reduction in emission.

