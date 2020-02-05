Home Business

Aim to sell one million environment-friendly cars over next few years: Maruti

Published: 05th February 2020 01:51 PM

Maruti Suzuki showroom

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it aims to manufacture and sell another million "green vehicles" in the next couple of years as it accelerates its eco-friendly mobility drive.

Kicking off the Auto Expo here, MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the company has already sold a million green cars, comprising CNG and smart hybrids in the last decade.

Showcasing its concept Futuro-e, an electric SUV, he said the car is being shown for the first time globally here, reflecting the importance of Indian customers in Suzuki's business.

"Our theme at the Auto Expo 2020 - Mission Green Million - explains our commitment towards bringing affordable and sustainable green technologies for India. We aim to manufacture and sell the next million green vehicles at a much faster pace, over the next couple of years, " Ayukawa told reporters here.

The next million green vehicles from company will include a range of technologies and power trains such as CNGs, smart hybrids, strong hybrids and electric vehicles, he added.

"We are banking on customers to accept and upgrade to new technology including the electrified powertrain," he said adding mass acceptance will give original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) desired volumes to bring in localisation benefits to customers.

On the concept Futuro-e, he said, the electric SUV-coupe which is defined by its bold and sporty characteristics has been conceptualised and designed in India by the company.

"The Concept Futuro-e has the potential to redefine next-generation SUV design language in India," Ayukawa added.

Reiterating the company's commitment to CNG technology, he said, "In the coming times we are committed to expand our CNG portfolio to include many more models."

At present, eight of the company's most popular models are offered with CNG option, he added."We have sold over six lakh factory-fitted CNG cars till date," Ayukawa said. On smart hybrids, he said five models from the company have this option. With India moving to BSVI emission norm from April this year, Ayukawa said MSI has stopped manufacturing BSIV vehicles and "all our production is now BSVI compliant".

"Our BSVI range has sold almost 6 lakh vehicles across the country," Ayukawa said.

Stressing that the company is committed to India's national agenda of safe, sustainable and environment-friendly products Ayukawa said, "We strongly believe that mass acceptance is crucial for the success of any new technology and continuity of business." Commenting on market conditions, he said the starting of the new decade is a little muted and the industry is under pressures of high acquisition and low demand.

He, however, said that decade will be marked with new trends in the automobile sector with customers seeking unique mobility solutions, futuristic innovations, eco-friendly technologies and feature-rich products.

"Coming times will see the industry elevated in terms of technology, design maturity and much more. Volumes will grow manifold," Ayukawa said.

