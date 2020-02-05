Home Business

Gold prices drop Rs 396 to Rs 40,871 per 10 gram, silver falls Rs 179

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 41,267 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities. Silver prices also dropped Rs 179 to Rs 46,881 per kg from Rs 47,060 per kg on Tuesday.

Published: 05th February 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Wednesday dropped Rs 396 to Rs 40,871 per 10 gram in the national capital amid fall in demand for the precious metal.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 41,267 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities. Silver prices also dropped Rs 179 to Rs 46,881 per kg from Rs 47,060 per kg on Tuesday.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi traded lower by Rs 396, reflecting the overnight loss in global gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst(Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 8 paise to 71.17 against the dollar in early trade, tracking gains in the domestic equity market and fresh foreign fund inflows.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,554 per ounce and USD 17.70 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices declined as global markets bounced back with stable Chinese indices after China's central bank infused liquidity while more stimulus may come to support the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold prices Gold rate Silver prices Silver Silver rate Gold
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp