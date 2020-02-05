Home Business

MG Motor India unveils futuristic concept car Marvel X

The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple handsfree driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

Published: 05th February 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Futuristic concept car Marvel X. (Photo | Twitter/@mayankforester)

By PTI

GREATER NOIDA: MG Motor India has showcased a global line-up of 14 products and may introduce some of them in the country based on the consumer response, said a top company official.

Besides, the company on Wednesday unveiled its futuristic concept car Marvel X, the world's first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving at Auto Expo here.

"We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG's vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision," said MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba.

"We may bring some of them in India based on consumers response," he added.

The company has successfully introduced category-leading products such as the HECTOR and the ZS EV in the Indian market, said Chaba.

"The showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds," Chaba added.

Through the product showcase, the brand has reiterated its strong commitment to the Indian market, the company said in a statement.

The 14 models include internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments.

Marvel X is part of MG's focus on developing products with integrated Internet, Electric, and Autonomous capabilities.

Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual, allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself.

The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple handsfree driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

"The showcase highlights MG's strong technological leadership with a product that is already on the road in key international markets.

Similarly, the Vision-i Concept is touted as "the world's first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit" and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios," the company said.

MG Motor India, a wholly-owned arm of China's SAIC Motor Corp, which launched its first electric SUV for the Indian market ZS EV at Rs 20.88-23.58 lakh (ex-showroom, India) has received 2,800 bookings in less than a month of opening.

MG Motor India has its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Motor Marvel X
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp