Xiaomi's spin-off brand POCO to sell smartphone X2 at Rs 15,999 from February 11

Regarding the specifications of X2, the phone features the Sony IMX686 64MP wide-angle sensor as part of its quad-camera set-up.

Published: 05th February 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Poco phone

Poco phone (Photo | poco.in)

By Express News Service

POCO, the spin-off brand of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi and which is now an independent brand, launched its POCO X2 smartphone on Tuesday. The phone comes at a starting price of `15,999 and will be available for purchase from February 11.

“X2 is very much the result of feedback and requests from the POCO community. We’ve tried to maintain a sharp focus on what matters, and hence hope to meet POCO fans’ expectations with features like the 120Hz display, 64MP IMX686 camera and LiquidCool Technology with POCO X2,” said Manmohan Chandolu, general manager, POCO India.

“We will continue to make efforts to democratise decision-making and continue to evolve; buyers and the community, in general, will get to see more examples as we move ahead,” he said. The new brand will release multiple phones this year, and the later launches under the X-series are expected to be affordable smartphones. It was only last month when Xiaomi had announced that POCO, which started as its sub-brand in 2018, will run independently with its own team and go-to-market strategy.

Regarding the specifications of X2, the phone features the Sony IMX686 64MP wide-angle sensor as part of its quad-camera set-up. In tow is an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens; a 2MP macro shooter with autofocus than can handle subjects between 10 cm and 2 cm, and a 2MP depth sensor to deliver portrait shot.

Its front camera combines a 2MP depth sensor with a 20MP main camera. The phone features Snapdragon 730G processor and runs on Android 9 Operating System. It comes in three storage options: 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The device flaunts an impressive 120Hz, along with 20:9 ratio display on its smartphone. It is loaded with a 4500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

